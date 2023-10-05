(Bloomberg) -- Romania held borrowing costs for a sixth meeting amid persistently high inflation even as eastern European peers have started cutting rates or are preparing for monetary-policy easing.

The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Thursday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey. The bank’s current forecast sees inflation declining to about 7.5% by the end of the year, from 9.4% in August, but a recent surge in fuel and drug prices may trigger an upward revision in November.

The bank said annual inflation rate should continue to decline until end of this year, in line with its latest medium-term projections.

“Beyond year-end, major uncertainties and risks surrounding the inflation outlook stem, however, from the configuration of the package of fiscal and budgetary measures envisaged to be implemented for furthering budget consolidation, as well as from the future fiscal and income policy stance, conducive to inflationary effects in the short run, yet to stronger underlying disinflationary pressures on the longer horizon,” it said in a statement.

A recent minimum wage increase as well as planned tax changes may also keep upward pressure on the cost of goods and services, with inflation already projected to stay outside the bank’s target range at least until 2025.

Unlike several European Union peers, the largest Balkan economy is likely to avoid recession this year but economic growth is expected to slow sharply to about 2%.

Romania and its neighbor Serbia stand out in central and eastern Europe as Poland and Hungary are already lowering borrowing costs. Policymakers in the Czech Republic have also begun discussing a strategy for monetary easing and haven’t ruled out a first rate cut by the year-end.

“We do not see reasons for the central bank to start a key rate-cutting cycle too soon as inflationary pressures are still very elevated,” said Andreea Elena Draghia, a Bucharest-based economist at Raiffeisen Bank SA. “Thus, we expect the first key rate cut to take place only in May 2024.”

