Romania extended a record pause in borrowing costs to almost a year and a half after an unexpectedly sharp slowdown in inflation and as central banks around the world loosen monetary policy.

The benchmark rate was left at 2.5% for a 12th straight meeting on Wednesday, as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It’s the first decision by the new board, still led by the Governor Mugur Isarescu, the world’s longest-serving central bank boss.

While the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are deploying stimulus to counter slower economic growth, most eastern European countries are keeping interest rates on hold. In Romania, economic expansion remains strong and months of above-target advances in consumer prices have abated.

“The central bank’s concerns on the inflation outlook should have reduced recently and most likely the updated near-term forecast will be lowered slightly,” Nicolae Covrig, a Bucharest-based economist at Raiffeisen Bank, said before the decision. “However, the widening budget and current-account deficits should prevent the bank from including any dovish hints in its communications.”

Politics may also be a factor in the central bank’s decision-making. A new minority government took charge this week, while presidential elections begin Sunday.

