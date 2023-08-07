You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Romania Holds Rates as Inflation, Fiscal Risks Stave Off Easing
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania kept borrowing costs steady for a fifth consecutive meeting as lingering inflation and fiscal risks keep the prospect of potential easing on hold.
The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Monday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policymakers also approved an updated inflation forecast, which will be presented Wednesday. The current estimate sees inflation declining to about 7% by the end of the year from 10.25% in June.
“The current inflation outlook is marked by heightened uncertainties, mainly from a temporary cap on basic food markups but especially from the fiscal measures that are expected to be implemented with a view to boosting public revenues,” the National Bank of Romania said in a statement.
Inflation is expected to come close to the bank’s target at the end of a two-year time frame, the bank said.
While other central banks in the region have begun discussing or moving toward monetary policy easing, Romanian policymakers are trying to strike a balance between an economic slowdown and the risks posed by potential tax increases.
The government in Bucharest is struggling to address a worsening budget deficit that risks triggering the loss of much-needed European funds. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said last week that a deficit target was at risk as the coalition struggles to agree on spending cuts and revenue increases.
--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.
