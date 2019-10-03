(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Romania left interest rates on hold as the global shift toward looser monetary policy deters it from hikes to tackle the European Union’s fastest inflation.

With benchmark borrowing costs already some way above the nearby euro area, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu is wary that lifting them further will attract volatile capital.

The key rate was left at 2.5% for a 10th straight meeting on Thursday, as all economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted. Other eastern European countries are also holding steady, with Poland maintaining record-low rates the previous day.

“While inflation is still above target and will remain so in the coming months -- calling for tight monetary policy -- the externalenvironment works in the opposite direction, preventing a potential hike,” Eugen Sinca, an economist at Erste Group Bank AG in Bucharest, said in a note before the decision.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have led the way with looser policy and stimulus to counter slower growth in the world economy. But expansion in Europe’s east -- while dipping -- is holding up better, meaning inflation pressure remains.

Consumer-price growth in Romania has exceeded the upper end of the official 1.5%-3.5% target band since February. Rather than increasing its benchmark, the central bank has sought to rein inflation in by regulating money-market liquidity and is counting on a good harvest to help to ease food costs.

While growth remains more than 4%, the wider health of the economy is in question. After a raft of tax cuts and other giveaways, the government is in danger of blowing through EU budget limits. The current-account deficit is also widening, giving the central bank another reason to resist moves that would strengthen the leu.

