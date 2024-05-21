(Bloomberg) -- Romania is getting close to completing its foreign debt sale plan for the year with a new Eurobond sale as the risk of a wider-than-expected budget deficit is expected to boost funding costs.

The Balkan nation, which has already raised over $8 billion in dollar and euro-denominated notes from international markets this year, is offering bonds due 2032 and 2037 at an initial guidance in the area of 285 basis points over mid-swaps for the shorter-dated debt and in the 320 basis points area for the longer dated ones, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The government in Bucharest has been struggling to reduce a budget deficit that’s estimated at 5% of economic output this year as four rounds of elections add pressure on Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to boost wages and pensions. The finance ministry said it plans to raise between €8.5 billion and €9.5 billion ($9.2 billion to $10.3 billion) from international markets in 2024, though a wider budget gap may increase that number.

Proceeds from the latest sale, which is expected to close Tuesday, may be used for the funding of the deficit and redemption of public debt. It will also help with liability management operations, including the financing of a switch tender of euro-denominated bonds due in October 2024 and October 2025.

Romania also seeks to sell its first Samurai bonds in the coming months after debuting a green bond in February. That was part of a large wave of issuance from emerging markets, with regional peers from Poland to Hungary also making moves early in the year.

--With assistance from Irina Vilcu.

