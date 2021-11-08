(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s two biggest parties, locked in a fierce rivalry over the past seven years, on Monday agreed to enter coalition-building talks as the nation struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling Liberal Party said it will officially start talks with the rival Social Democratic Party, which controls most seats in parliament, and seek to reach a deal as soon as possible for a government led by a Liberal Party member, according to an e-mailed statement Monday.

The move may end a two-month political deadlock caused by the collapse of the Liberal-led coalition after less than a year as parties clashed over a regional spending plan.

It’s the latest coronavirus outbreak that has forced the two largest parties to forge ties and try to agree on measures in the nation whose inoculation rate trails the European Union average.

Still, differences remain as both parties will seek to appoint their candidate as premier and are split over fiscal spending and the handling of the pandemic. The coalition may also give rise to demands to increase spending with pensions and wages that had been the root cause for Romania’s ballooning deficit.

President Klaus Iohannis will decide who to nominate for premier-designate. His nominee needs to win parliamentary approval for the new government.

