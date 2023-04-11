(Bloomberg) -- Romania plans to purchase F-35 fighter jets to boost air defense capabilities in response to rising security threats in the region from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s Supreme Defense Council approved the plan during a meeting Tuesday without providing any other details about the quantity or deadline for the acquisition.

Bolstering the nation’s air defense capacity to discourage potential aggression “is essential for Romania’s defense policy,” President Klaus Iohannis’ office said in a statement after the defense council meeting.

Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine, increased its defense budget to 2.5% of economic output this year amid efforts to upgrade its outdated military equipment. The country also said last year that it will purchase 32 used F-16 jets from Norway.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.