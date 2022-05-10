(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s central bank raised interest rates more than expected, stepping up the pace of tightening as it struggles to tame the fastest inflation in almost two decades and catch up with regional peers.

The central bank raised the benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 3.75% at its meeting on Tuesday, matching the estimates of only one out of 11 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The median estimate was for a 50-basis-point increase to 3.5%.

Romania is accelerating efforts to bring the consumer-price surge to heel this year, but policy makers in Bucharest still lag regional peers in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, all of whom have raised borrowing costs at a much faster pace. The nation has taken a more cautious approach, as the bank sees downside risks to the country’s $250 billion economy.

The central bank also updated its inflation forecast, which will be presented later this week. The current forecast of 9.6% for the end of the year will most likely be lifted after inflation exceeded 10% in March, more than expected. The government’s subsidies for energy bills have failed to ease the pain for consumers struggling with the rising cost of living.

“The inflationary backdrop in Romania remains markedly hawkish and the war in Ukraine has further intensified inflationary pressures from external factors,” Kevin Daly, a London-based economist at Goldman Sachs, said before the decision. “Overall, we expect further sharp gains in inflation ahead, prompting significant tightening in the coming months.” Daly expected a key rate hike of 100 basis points at Tuesday’s meeting.

Romania’s economy is exposed to the impact of the war in neighboring Ukraine, with supply-chain disruptions and high energy costs hurting local businesses and household consumption. Economic growth is forecast to slow significantly this year and some analysts don’t rule out the possibility of a technical recession in the first part of the year.

