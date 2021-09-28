Sep 28, 2021
Romania Reports Most Daily Covid-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania reported a record number of daily coronavirus infections as it suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population.
More than 11,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, data released Tuesday showed. Large cities including Bucharest are approaching infection rates that will lead to new restrictions, including a weekend curfew and online schooling.
With the government struggling to boost the number of intensive-care beds available for virus patients, another 208 deaths were also reported since Monday. That brings total fatalities to more than 36,000, with the worst toll coming in the past three months.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
