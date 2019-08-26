(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s ruling coalition collapsed on Monday as the junior member quit after relations soured following a row over upcoming presidential elections.

The ALDE coalition party said it’s leaving after almost three years of ruling with the Social Democrats amid rising disagreements over the governing program and failure to agree on who should run for president. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will have to either seek a new coalition partner or rule without parliamentary majority backing.

The rift between the two allies intensified as Dancila decided to run for president on Nov. 10, crushing plans of ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu to also stand. Opinion polls show President Klaus Iohannis, who’s often clashed with the ruling parties over their past rule-of-law breaches, on course to win re-election.

