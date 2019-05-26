(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s ruling-party leader said he will take responsibility for the poor election result his Socialist Party got in elections for European Parliament this weekend.

Still, party boss Liviu Dragnea said Sunday that the ruling coalition should stay in power. Television broadcaster Antena 3 reported he would resign from the post of party chief, citing unidentified sources.

His party got 25.8% in the vote, the same as the Romanian Liberal Party, according to an exit poll by CURS-Avangarde pollster. Save Romania Union got 23.9%, according to the poll.

