(Bloomberg) -- The US will finance about a third of the $9 billion Romania needs to build two new nuclear reactors, the latest Eastern European project using American support to boost energy security.

Romania will get an initial $50 million loan from the US Export-Import Bank to cover preliminary work on the reactors at the Cernavoda plant, a process expected to be completed in 2025, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on his Facebook page Wednesday. Another loan of about $3 billion will be granted by the Washington-based export credit agency for actual construction, which is expected to finish in 2030.

The agreement comes as countries in central and eastern Europe revive nuclear plans after the war in Ukraine roiled power and natural gas markets and forced countries to rethink their dependence on Russian energy. Poland has also signed a deal with US’s Westinghouse Electric Co. to build the nation’s first three nuclear reactors, while Bulgaria is looking for opportunities to integrate US technology in a proposed reactor project.

“By increasing its nuclear power production capacity, Romania is taking important steps toward securing its energy independence, through a clean technology that’s an alternative to reducing carbon emission,” Ciuca said. The rest of the funding will be secured through other lines, he said.

The deal was signed during the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt at a ceremony that included US climate envoy John Kerry.

“The strategic partnership with Romania to refurbish and expand the Cernavoda plant is really critical, and particularly when you look at what happens in Europe today with energy weaponized by Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Kerry said.

