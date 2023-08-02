(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s budget deficit target may be at risk this year, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said, as his government struggles to reduce spending and boost revenue to avoid a loss of European Union funds.

While the coalition has agreed on a plan to cut state spending by reducing jobs and bonuses for state workers and eliminating non-essential institutions, the ruling parties are still wrangling over measures to boost revenue after an initial plan triggered a backlash from the business community.

“I wish these measures had been done in due time, when there were clear elements showing it’s unlikely we’ll meet the deficit agreed for this year,” Ciolacu said.

He refused to confirm whether the coalition would nail down measures to maintain the current deficit target of 4.4% of gross domestic product in a planned budget revision next month. Ciolacu said talks were underway with the European Commission, which is monitoring the Balkan state’s fiscal policy under its excessive deficit procedure.

“We’ll continue this dialogue to avert the worst thing that can happen for any EU state, which is the blocking of EU funds,” he said.

Romania’s budget deficit widened after the first half of the year to over 2.3% of GDP as revenue collection slowed and expenses increased. The Black Sea country has pledged to bring the deficit back toward the EU’s 3% of GDP limit next year, compared with 5.7% last year.

“I will be able to answer this question once the fiscal measures will be finalized and added up with the spending cuts, so only then we’ll get a better sense of the budget deficit ceiling we can agree on,” Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said when asked if the original target will be maintained.

The potential measures to boost revenue include a “significant increase” in royalties for natural reserves and eliminating possibilities for “tax optimizations,” he added.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.