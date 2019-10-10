(Bloomberg) -- Romania lost a third prime minister in as many years as the government was ousted in a no-confidence motion.

Parliament voted to remove Premier Viorica Dancila and her minority cabinet, which lost its coalition partner in August and has struggled to steady the Black Sea nation’s finances as the budget deficit tests European Union limits.

Eastern Europe is no stranger to political turmoil. Only Italy gets close to the number of government heads who’ve come and gone since the region jettisoned communism almost three decades ago. Romania is on now course for its 17th -- more than any other EU member.

The result paves the way for the opposition Liberal Party to lead a new ruling alliance and comes just a month before presidential elections that polls show will hand Dancila another defeat and incumbent Klaus Iohannis a second term.

Even so, the administration that takes over until elections can be held is likely to be shaky.

“All possible scenarios point to a weak cabinet with limited ability to pass significant new legislation until the next general election,” said Otilia Dhand, a London-based analyst at Teneo Intelligence.

The options available to opposition forces include:

Forming a new ruling coalition

Backing a caretaker government until scheduled general elections at end-2020

Letting an interim government run the country until after the presidential ballot

A snap parliamentary election -- which would be Romania’s first since the fall of communism -- can’t take place in the final six months of a presidential term.

