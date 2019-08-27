(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s largest opposition party will seek to push for early general elections if its attempt to oust Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in a planned no-confidence motion succeeds, the party’s chairman said.

The Liberals will start negotiations with lawmakers next week to gain backing for their motion to topple Dancila’s government after the ruling coalition broke up Monday, Liberal party leader Ludovic Orban said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Orban said the motion can be filed once it’s backed by at least 233 lawmakers. He wouldn’t give any indication on when that may happen. Romania has never held snap elections in its post-communist history.

“Our main objective now is to gather the signatures to oust the government,” he said. “Our first option in the case of the government’s collapse would be early elections.”

