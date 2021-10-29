Oct 29, 2021
Romania’s Main Opposition Party Won’t Back a Minority Government
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s main opposition party won’t support a minority government led by the rival Liberals -- a move that further deepens two months of political turmoil.
Prime Minister Designate Nicolae Ciuca has until Sunday to submit a cabinet lineup to parliament but appears set to fail in his efforts to secure sufficient backing among lawmakers to get it approved.
The Social Democrats on Friday rebuffed his proposal for a minority administration that would include the country’s ethnic Hungarian party. USR Plus, the Liberals partner in the last coalition, has also rejected the idea.
“The country doesn’t need a minority government as it’s fighting the worst wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and a surge in energy prices,” Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said. He urged other parties to devise a better solution and didn’t rule out snap elections.
The Liberals will meet later Friday to decide on Ciuca’s cabinet lineup and plans for the parliament vote.
