(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s top politician was convicted for a second time and may face a stint in prison that would end his control over the Black Sea nation.

Liviu Dragnea, whose Social Democrats rule the European Union and NATO member of 20 million people, was handed a 3 1/2-year sentence for abuse of office Thursday in Bucharest. While he won’t be sent to prison until the appeals process has been exhausted, the opposition urged him to quit as parliament speaker. His party, which has enraged many Romanians by seeking to loosen anti-corruption laws, meets Friday to discuss the ruling.

The court’s decision will fan political tensions as the top branches of government continue to clash over an unprecedented anti-graft drive that’s locked up scores of officials. The Social Democrats have sought to blunt the crackdown, saying it’s politicized and unfairly targets its members. President Klaus Iohannis backs the effort, as do the U.S. and the EU.

“Dragnea was probably expecting this verdict and will probably try to counterattack along with the Social Democrats, probably by suspending the president,” Cristian Pirvulescu, dean of Bucharest’s Political Science University, said by phone. “The legislation on abuse of office can be easily changed if Iohannis is suspended. An interim president can sign any changes into law.”

Repeat Offender

Dragea’s latest conviction stems from him installing two people as state employees when in reality they worked for his party. An earlier one -- for attempting to fix a referendum -- carried a suspended jail term and already prevented him from leading the government.

But he’s handpicked prime ministers from his role as party boss, and is behind the Social Democrats’ controversial ruling program. Neither Dragnea, who’s consistently denied wrongdoing, nor his advisers answered calls seeking comment.

Economically, Romania has boomed, though growth has been driven by tax cuts and boosts to state salaries and the minimum wage, prompting budget warnings from the European Commission. But it’s politically that the ruling coalition has faced greater hostility.

An initial attempt in January 2017 to ease punishments for crooked officials triggered the biggest street protests since communism, and eventually a U-turn. But parliament passed the first part of a similar package of laws this week, prompting further -- albeit smaller -- demonstrations. A second set of legislation is still to come. Some of the changes to the Criminal Code could help Dragnea challenge his two convictions.

Prosecutor Battle

The Social Democrats are pushing to remove the chief anti-corruption prosecutor and won a Constitutional Court ruling this month that compels Iohannis to sign off on the dismissal. He’s still deliberating over his next move.

Thursday’s news from the Bucharest court will bolster the government’s opponents in what remains one of the EU’s most-corrupt nations. The Social Democrats are also due to face a no-confidence motion next week in parliament, though they’re expected to win.

“It’s unacceptable that an offender with two criminal convictions holds one of the top-ranking positions in Romania,” the opposition Save Romania Union said in an emailed statement. “Today’s decision proves that justice is independent and has remained impartial despite the terrible pressure exerted by Dragnea and the Social Democrats.”

