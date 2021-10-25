1h ago
Romania’s Social Democrats Are Undecided on Backing PM-Designate
(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties.
The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament, favor a short-term government until February before early elections once the Covid-19 pandemic eases, leader Marcel Ciolacu said Monday. They’ve asked Ciuca to incorporate 10 health, social and economic measures into his ruling plan to gain their support, he said.
“We’ll wait to see the proposed governing program and decide on the next steps,” Ciolacu said.
Ciuca will also meet later Monday with Dacian Ciolos, who heads the anti-corruption USR party and whose own bid to become premier failed last week.
