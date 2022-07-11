(Bloomberg) -- Romanian prosecutors said they’re starting an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia during the war in Ukraine.

Romania’s criminal law applies to offenses committed against a Romanian citizen by a foreign citizen outside the territory of the country, the prosecutor general’s office said in a website statement Monday. The probe, which will be conducted by military prosecutors, also takes into consideration the holding of Romanian citizenship by Ukrainians.

“The consequences of the attack are particularly severe, resulting in a large number of deaths among the civilian population, including children, as well as injuries,” the prosecutors said in the statement. “At the same time, due to the psychological trauma caused by the military attack of the Russian Federation, millions of civilians have left the territory of Ukraine, currently having the status of refugees, including on the territory of Romania.”

