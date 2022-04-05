(Bloomberg) -- Romania will probably lift borrowing costs for the fifth time in a row as it races to tame the fastest inflation in 14 years even as risks tied to the war next door in Ukraine continue to pile pressure on the economy.

The central bank will raise the benchmark interest rate by half a point to 3% at its meeting on Tuesday, according to nine of 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The other three predict a smaller hike to 2.75% at the session, which is the first since Russia launched its war on Ukraine.

Despite increasing the pace of rate hikes in February, Romania is still lagging behind regional peers Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which have pursued bolder moves in the past months. Concern about the impact that the war and higher energy prices has prompted rate-setters in Bucharest to take a more cautious approach.

The central bank currently sees inflation accelerating to 9.6% at year-end, from 8.5% in January, with the potential to spike to double-digit figures. The rate is not expected to return to the target band until late 2023.

“In the absence of efficient measures to cap energy prices, inflation could rise above 11% over the summer due to the high weighting of food and energy products in the consumer basket,” said UniCredit analysis Dan Bucsa and Mihai Jugravu. “The central bank is reluctant to increase interest rates in line with its regional peers, and we expect the policy rate to be raised to 4%.”

Romania’s economy is forecast to slow significantly this year because of the geopolitical situation and the spike in utility bills that impact companies and citizens, while some analysts don’t exclude a potential technical recession in the first part of the year.

