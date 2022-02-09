(Bloomberg) -- Romania unexpectedly raised interest rates by the most since before the 2008 global financial crisis, stepping up efforts to tackle decade-high inflation and catch up with bolder moves by other central banks in the region.

The National Bank of Romania raised the benchmark rate by half a point to 2.5% on Wednesday, a move predicted by only five of the 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The majority expected a quarter point increase, similar to the three hikes made by policy makers in Bucharest since October.

“The current scenario, which is based on the available data and the regulations in force, shows a considerable worsening of the short-term outlook for inflation, under the strong impact of supply-side shocks, mainly of energy prices,” the central bank said in a statement. “The annual inflation rate is expected to significantly accelerate its growth in 2022 Q2 and thus rise to a double-digit value.”

The central bank also approved an updated inflation forecast which will be released on Feb. 11. Consumer price growth, which hit 8.2% in December, isn’t expected to return to the central bank’s 1.5% to 3.5% target band until the last quarter of 2023.

While the more aggressive move brings the key rate back to its pre-pandemic level, it still lags behind increases among regional peers in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. Those central banks have raced to get ahead of a spike in consumer prices.

Some analyst see the risk of Romanian inflation -- which has been largely driven by spiraling utility bills -- reaching double digits once a temporary government-imposed cap on energy prices is lifted.

On the other hand, economic growth is forecast to remain above 4%, one of the fastest rates in the European Union. A surge in new Covid-19 infections to record high levels may hamper the economic recovery.

Because Romania has among the lowest negative real interest rates in Europe, the leu trades at a discount to the euro and has underperformed its regional peers. It has remained roughly flat against the single currency this year.

