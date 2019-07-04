(Bloomberg) -- Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates to tackle the European Union’s fastest inflation as the central bank takes its cue from the looser monetary-policy stance adopted by the world’s top economies.

The National Bank of Romania has left borrowing costs unchanged for more than a year, preferring instead to address above-target inflation by pulling excess cash out of the financial system. Governor Mugur Isarescu, handed a new five-year term on Wednesday, hasn’t ruled out a rate hike in 2019 but said this week that global developments can’t be ignored.

The central bank will leave its benchmark at 2.5% on Thursday, according to all analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“In normal circumstances, the decision could have been a lively one and a hike would have been high on the agenda,” said Nicolaie Alexandru Chidesciuc, a London-based economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Inflation has been surprising to the upside but it’s become less important in the current global environment.”

Other eastern European countries are also holding fire on interest rates, with the Czech Republic and Poland both leaving borrowing costs untouched in the past two weeks.

Romania is concerned about speculative capital inflows that could ensue if rates are raised, adding unwanted volatility to its currency. Those concerns are trumping inflation, which has topped the 3.5% upper end of the central bank’s tolerance band since February.

Isarescu reiterated this week to parliament that prices will be tamed by year-end, saying the central bank has all “weapons ready” to act should it need to.

