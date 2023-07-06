You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 6, 2023
Romania to Host Regional Hub for F-16 Pilot Training
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania said it will host a regional hub for the training of F-16 fighter jet pilots, which will also be available to the Ukrainian military.
The hub will be established with the help of other NATO allies and the F-16 producer, according to an e-mailed statement from the Romanian president’s office following a meeting of the nation’s Supreme Defense Council on Thursday.
“This regional hub will cover the needs for training for allies and regional partners, thus contributing to increased cohesion, unity and strengthening the euro-Atlantic deterrence and defense position,” the statement said.
