Four out of five Romanian companies are preparing to hike wages to keep up with spiraling inflation that’s expected to break into double digits this year, according to a survey.

Almost half of employers are considering increasing salaries more than 10%, and some are mulling 25% raises, according to companies polled by eJobs, the Balkan state’s largest online recruiting platform.

The jump in pay hikes comes as companies struggle to fill jobs as the labor force returns to pre-pandemic levels -- and as the central bank says employment is poised to include a record 5 million of Romania’s 19 million people.

“We expect to see record employment in 2022, and this trend is visible from the first months of the year,” Roxana Draghici, eJobs’ head of sales, said by e-mail. “If at the beginning of the pandemic, the stability of the employer was the main requirement for job seekers, now the level of wages is back on top.”

