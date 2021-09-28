33m ago
Romanian Court Allows No-Confidence Vote Against PM to Proceed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Citu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people.
The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of the ruling coalition, needs to take place despite a conflict between the government and parliament. To avoid potential hurdles with USR’s motion, the opposition Social Democrats filed another no-confidence motion against Citu on Tuesday.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
LinkedIn tests paid online events as potential new moneymaker
-
5:47
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada: Poll
-
8:06
Climate change ‘calling into question the very existence’ of Canada’s property, casualty insurance
-
8:06
Here are tips if you worry about capital gains tax hike
-
1:53
Top Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ sends Korean media stocks surging
-
6:38
Hudson's Bay steps into booming resale marketplace