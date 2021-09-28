(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s Constitutional Court cleared the way for a no-confidence vote to proceed against Prime Minister Florin Citu, local television channel Digi 24 reported, citing unidentified people.

The court on Tuesday said the vote on the motion filed by USR Plus, a junior member of the ruling coalition, needs to take place despite a conflict between the government and parliament. To avoid potential hurdles with USR’s motion, the opposition Social Democrats filed another no-confidence motion against Citu on Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.