(Bloomberg) -- Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu resigned after making public statements implying that Ukraine may have to cede territory to Russia as part of potential talks aimed at ending the war.

The comments drew a rebuke from Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, who said only the government in Kyiv can decide with whom to negotiate. Dincu, who had raised the prospect Russia-Ukraine talks overseen by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, cited the “impossibility” of working with the head of state in a resignation letter on Monday.

“I consider it necessary to withdraw from this position in order not to prejudice in any way the decision-making processes and programs that require fluidity along the entire chain of command,” Dincu said in the letter posted on his Facebook page.

Dincu, 60, a sociologist and member of the ruling Social Democratic party, said in a televised interview on Oct. 8 that the Ukrainian government is unable to open talks on its own, “because its political class cannot afford to assume the loss of territories -- an unjust loss of territories.”

Romania, which borders Ukraine, is a NATO member. The nation’s Social Democratic leader, Marcel Ciolacu, joined Iohannis in criticizing the comments from Dincu, who has drawn scrutiny since Russia’s invasion began in February for controversial comments on the war.

