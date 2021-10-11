(Bloomberg) -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis unexpectedly gave former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos a mandate to form a new government in a move than may help unlock a month-long political crisis.

Ciolos, who just won the leadership of USR, the junior ruling party that helped torpedo interim Premier Florin Citu’s government last week, will have 10 days to form a cabinet and win a confidence vote in parliament.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.