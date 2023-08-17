(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s budget deficit may significantly exceed a target agreed with the European Union this year without a series of spending cuts and new revenue-boosting measures, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said.

The shortfall may reach 7% of economic output this year, compared with a target of 4.4% set by the cabinet, the state-run Agerpres news service cited Bolos as saying Thursday in a speech in the northern town of Beclean.

An emergency decree with measures that will likely include bonus cuts for state workers and scrapping several tax exemptions should be agreed by the ruling coalition next month to avoid losing European funds, he said.

“These measures that we plan to approve will limit the swelling of the budget deficit and, even if we are a bit frayed at the ends this year, we’ll be in much better shape next year,” Bolos said.

Romania’s budget deficit widened after the first half of the year to over 2.3% of GDP as revenue collection slowed and expenses increased. The Black Sea country has pledged to bring the deficit back toward the EU’s 3% of GDP limit next year, compared with 5.7% last year.

