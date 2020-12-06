(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s parliamentary election was surprisingly close, an exit poll showed, signaling that the government’s path to a new term will be more complicated than polls suggested.

With the Covid-19 pandemic curbing Sunday’s turnout, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s ruling Liberal Party got 29%, compared with 30.5% for the rival Social Democrats, according to a survey by CURS-Avangarde that had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The anti-corruption Save Romania Union, a probable coalition partner for Orban, placed third with a less-than-expected 15.9%, meaning he may need to find another party to team up with if he’s to turn his minority administration in a majority one.

The Liberals -- backed by their ally President Klaus Iohannis, who must nominate the next prime minister -- remain favorites to agree on a coalition in what remains the European Union’s most politically volatile member state.

The outcome is important for Europe. Orban has steered the country of 20 million people away from the course plotted by his predecessors, who’d flirted with the policies that set members Hungary and Poland on a collision course with Brussels, most recently over the bloc’s budget and virus-rescue fund.

But the lockdowns Orban implemented to stem the spread of the virus were unpopular and Romania suffered one of the east EU’s highest death rates, with more than 12,000 losing their lives so far. The economy is in its worst slump in three decades.

Turnout Sunday was the lowest of any general election since the fall of communism.

