(Bloomberg) -- The websites of the Romanian government and other institutions were the target of a distributed denial-of-service attack on Friday morning, the cabinet of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a statement.

The attacks impacted the websites of the country’s defense ministry, border police, railway company CFR Calatori and a financial institution. The government’s experts are working on restoring the functioning of the websites and are trying to identify the source of the attacks.

The access to the government’s website has been restored, according to the statement.

