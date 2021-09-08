22h ago
Romanian Government Challenges No-Confidence Motion in Court
(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s government challenged a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Florin Citu at the Constitutional Court, potentially prolonging the country’s political crisis.
The government said Wednesday that the motion, filed by a junior coalition party at odds with Citu, was incorrectly submitted and breaches the constitution and parliamentary procedures. It’s due to be presented to lawmakers on Thursday.
