(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s government survived a no-confidence vote despite the jailing of the ruling party’s former leader for corruption and its poor showing at last month’s European Parliament elections.

The motion in parliament Tuesday didn’t secure the 233 lawmakers needed to pass as the Social Democrats and their junior partner, ALDE, closed the ranks around Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. The result is an important victory for Dancila, who’s trying to ease tensions with the European Union created by her predecessor and take his place as head of the party.

“This is the third motion against this government without the opposition bringing their alternate governing program as theirs is an alliance of austerity,” Dancila said before the vote. “Do you really want to topple this government before the next elections? I know you don’t.”

The Social Democrats will face elections in 2020, with a presidential ballot due this fall.

To contact the reporters on this story: Andra Timu in Bucharest at atimu@bloomberg.net;Irina Vilcu in Bucharest at isavu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.