1h ago
Romanian Inflation Eases as Lingering Concerns Stymie Rate Cuts
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romanian inflation eased for an eighth month, though the slowdown to the lowest level since the end of 2021 is unlikely to persuade the central bank to cut interest rates any time soon.
Consumer prices rose 8.1% from a year earlier in October, compared with 8.8% in September, the statistics office said on Monday. That’s slightly below the 8.2% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Prices were up 0.6% from the previous month.
The central bank has held borrowing costs steady at 7% since January, arguing that the European Union’s second-highest inflation rate needs to decline convincingly before monetary policy easing can start. While officials expect price growth to fall to 7.5% by the end of this year, a new spike is expected in early 2024 in the wake of recently approved fiscal changes designed to curb the budget deficit.
“We cannot talk about rate cuts until we see clearly that inflation is declining,” Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said in Bucharest on Friday. “The worst combination would be to lower the key rate and realize that inflation isn’t actually slowing as expected. We cannot play games with the key rate.”
Still, price growth will likely slow to 4.8% at the end of 2024, according to a central bank forecast.
--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:40
Habitat for Humanity offers some units for couples, singles earning $90,000
-
7:47
Cost of unpaid caregiving higher than essentials for some Canadians: survey
-
5:17
Post-secondary schools snapping up empty GTA office space: report
-
6:58
Bank of Canada will cut rates over mortgage renewals: Desjardins strategist
-
Shifting shopping trends have e-commerce brands opening stores
-
7:57
Loonie likely to come under further pressure in 2024: strategist