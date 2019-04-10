(Bloomberg) -- Romanian inflation accelerated to the fastest in five months on higher food and fuel prices, supporting the central bank’s recent hawkish stance.

Consumer prices increased 4 percent from a year earlier in March, up from 3.8 percent in February, data released Wednesday showed. That compares with the 3.9 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Prices rose 0.5 percent from the previous month.

Key Insights

The data mean inflation is further outside the central bank’s target band of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent. The bank has said it will strictly regulate liquidity to keep a lid on price growth, having successfully lobbied the government to amend a banking tax that adversely affected money markets

Faster inflation is another headache for an economy already grappling with a slowdown in growth alongside twin deficits. Higher benchmark interest rates would deepen imbalances, according to central bank board member Daniel Daianu

What Economists Say

“We expect inflation to be outside the variation band around the inflation target throughout 2019,” said Kevin Daly, a London-based economist at Goldman Sachs

Get More

Romania kept its key rate on hold for a seventh meeting last week

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

To contact the reporters on this story: Andra Timu in Bucharest at atimu@bloomberg.net;Irina Vilcu in Bucharest at isavu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.