(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s Liberal Party won’t drop its plan to propose Florin Citu for Prime Minister again during the first round of talks with President Klaus Iohannis on Monday in a move that would likely fail to end a political crisis that’s been dragging on for weeks.

The leaders of the party unanimously decided late Thursday to continue to back Citu, who lost a no-confidence vote in parliament this week resulting in the government’s collapse, despite pleas from their former allies to nominate a different candidate and help restore the ruling coalition. Iohannis will have a first round of talks with all political parties next week but said more rounds may be needed in order to find a solution.

