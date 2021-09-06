(Bloomberg) -- Ministers from a junior member of Romania’s ruling coalition resigned, forcing Prime Minister Florin Citu to seek a confidence vote in parliament within 45 days.

The USR Plus party is at odds with Citu and his Liberal Party over a 50 billion-lei ($12 billion) spending plan for local mayors and the sudden sacking of the justice minister. The party’s withdrawal from the three-member alliance would likely leave the premier leading a minority cabinet.

Monday’s step by USR is a response to a separate attempt last week to bring about a no-confidence motion that became stuck in parliament. The departures include five ministers and a deputy prime minister, party leader Dan Barna said.

“The Liberals have to decide now if they want to continue the reforms we started or seek a new alliance with the Social Democrats,” he said, referring to the main opposition party.

Under the constitution, Citu must ask lawmakers for a re-approval of his cabinet. But despite being backed by his party and the other coalition member, he’d have to win the vote without controlling a majority in parliament.

Barna said USR wants to continue in the coalition but without Citu as prime minister. The Social Democrats aren’t keen on governing with the pandemic raging on and unpopular cuts needed to tame the budget deficit.

