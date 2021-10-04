(Bloomberg) -- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said his ruling Liberal Party won’t try to form another coalition government with the USR Plus party he fell out with if he’s ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.

Citu said he expect the opposition to propose a new premier to replace him but that the Liberals will have their own candidate. He doesn’t rule out his own nomination again by President Klaus Iohannis should it fail to do so.

“All options are on the table after tomorrow’s vote but we need to see the plan of the new alliance between the three opposition parties,” Citu said Monday. “I do hope they have a plan and don’t just want to topple the government and leave the country in chaos.”

