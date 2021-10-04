56m ago
Romanian PM, Facing Ouster, Rules Out Repeat of Coalition
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said his ruling Liberal Party won’t try to form another coalition government with the USR Plus party he fell out with if he’s ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.
Citu said he expect the opposition to propose a new premier to replace him but that the Liberals will have their own candidate. He doesn’t rule out his own nomination again by President Klaus Iohannis should it fail to do so.
“All options are on the table after tomorrow’s vote but we need to see the plan of the new alliance between the three opposition parties,” Citu said Monday. “I do hope they have a plan and don’t just want to topple the government and leave the country in chaos.”
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Here are the biggest revelations from the Pandora Papers leak
-
4:19
Facebook whistleblower: firm places profits over users
-
Wall Street mourns chief Citigroup stock strategist Levkovich
-
5:46
How REITs can take the hassle out of being a landlord
-
Bill Gross found in contempt of court, gets suspended jail time
-
James Bond becomes theaters' newest hope for a box office jolt