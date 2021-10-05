(Bloomberg) -- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu is set to be toppled in a no-confidence vote, intensifying political tensions that have already sent the national currency to a record low.

Parliament will convene Tuesday in Bucharest as rivals and former allies line up to to remove Citu, who’s been in power for less than a year but fell out with his main coalition partner. Together, his opponents easily control sufficient seats to sink him and his government.

That would leave the European Union member of 19 million people searching for a 10th premier in as many years, with Covid-19 infections surging at their fastest pace since the pandemic began and the country’s investment-grade credit rating hanging by a thread.

While investors have grown used to seeing governments come and go, they’re more jittery this time around. The Finance Ministry rejected all bids at a local-debt auctions on Monday amid low demand.

“We expect parliament to dismiss Premier Citu’s government,” said Dan Bucsa, an economist at UniCredit in London. He sees the administration that takes over as being weak, “which is likely to support more social and populist outlays to buttress its support.”

Should Citu, a 49-year-old former investment banker, be defeated, President Klaus Iohannis will have to nominate a replacement. But beyond that, little is certain, with several scenarios possible:

Iohannis proposes another prime minister from the ruling Liberal Party. The candidate must then seek to build majority support in parliament to avoid early elections

To handle the pandemic, a national unity government is formed, led by a politician or independent, though the biggest two opposition parties are at opposite ends of the political spectrum

A technocratic government takes over. Romania has done this before -- from 2015-2017

Iohannis pauses, leaving in place an interim cabinet that would probably be led by Citu

Indeed, with no clear end to the political deadlock, Iohannis may take his time determining the best course of action. Citu, who he’s backed so far, has indicated he’d like to stay on.

