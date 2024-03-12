(Bloomberg) -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis confirmed his bid to take over as the next North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief, saying the military alliance needs a “fresh perspective” with leadership from its eastern flank.

Iohannis, a term-limited head of state who leaves offices in December, seeks to succeed Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for NATO’s top job, even as key allies have thrown their backing to outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Iohannis’s candidacy was reported by Bloomberg last month.

“Romania has earned the status of a respected NATO and EU member over the past years by showing a predictable strategy,” Iohannis said in Bucharest Tuesday. “I think it’s time that Romania undertakes a higher responsibility within the alliance.”

Rutte remains the clear favorite for the post, since the US, Germany and the UK all back him. However, the decision needs to be unanimous and Hungary said last week it won’t support the Dutch premier. Stoltenberg, who has stayed on as head of the alliance amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, plans to leave his post in October.

Romania has pledged to increase its defense spending to 2.5% of economic output.

