Oct 6, 2021
Romanian President Sees Lasting Political Crisis as Virus Surges
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis warned the political deadlock following the prime minister’s ouster this week is likely to persist -- just as the pandemic reaches its worst phase yet.
A first round of talks with the main parties next week to establish a new ruling coalition may not be enough to resolve the crisis, according to Iohannis. With daily Covid-19 deaths hitting a record, he urged politicians to come up with “mature” solutions.
“If the political parties don’t get along, this interim government will stay in place until a solution is found,” Iohannis said Wednesday in Brdo, Slovenia. “The country can’t stay without a government and maybe everyone will understand that we need a full-power government.”
Without ruling out early elections, Iohannis said he’ll consider any candidate for prime minister that’s backed by a majority in parliament. That may be a signal that he could re-nominate outgoing Premier Florin Citu again.
