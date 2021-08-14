(Bloomberg) -- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said he’ll propose lawmaker Dan Vilceanu as finance minister, pending approval from the ruling Liberal Party’s leadership.

Citu, who’s currently serving as interim finance minister himself, plans to discuss the nomination with his party colleagues next week.

He also on Saturday presented details of a planned budget revision that includes an increase of the deficit by about 3 billion lei ($780 million), though it will decline slightly as a share of gross domestic product, to 7.13% from 7.16%, amid a faster-than-expected economic growth.

The prime minister also addressed criticism for his failure to disclose a two-day jail sentence in the U.S. state of Iowa in 2000 for driving under the influence. He said he regrets his actions but won’t resign and will continue a bid to become the Liberal Party’s head at a September election.

