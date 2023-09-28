(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s ruling coalition parties are maintaining their leads in opinion polls, even as pressure mounts from a newly-formed nationalistic party ahead of next year’s elections.

The Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu would get 31% of the votes if general elections were held next Sunday, according to a survey by pollster Inscop commissioned by news.ro.

The Liberal Party, the junior ruling coalition member, would probably come in second with about 20% of the votes, almost tied with the ultranationalist party AUR. The current opposition party USR would be the only other party to pass the minimum 5% threshold to enter parliament, with 12% support from voters, the survey showed.

Romania will face a busy electoral year in 2024, as it’s scheduled to hold four rounds of elections, beginning with a ballot for European Parliament seats and likely ending with a vote to pick the country’s president.

The survey of 1,550 people was conducted between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.