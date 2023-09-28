8h ago
Romanian Ruling Parties Keep Poll Lead Amid Nationalist Pressure
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s ruling coalition parties are maintaining their leads in opinion polls, even as pressure mounts from a newly-formed nationalistic party ahead of next year’s elections.
The Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu would get 31% of the votes if general elections were held next Sunday, according to a survey by pollster Inscop commissioned by news.ro.
The Liberal Party, the junior ruling coalition member, would probably come in second with about 20% of the votes, almost tied with the ultranationalist party AUR. The current opposition party USR would be the only other party to pass the minimum 5% threshold to enter parliament, with 12% support from voters, the survey showed.
Romania will face a busy electoral year in 2024, as it’s scheduled to hold four rounds of elections, beginning with a ballot for European Parliament seats and likely ending with a vote to pick the country’s president.
The survey of 1,550 people was conducted between Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.
