(Bloomberg) -- The Bucharest stock exchange’s main gauge advanced the most in more than seven years, ending its longest losing streak since May.

The BET Index jumped as much as 5.3 percent, the biggest gain in the world on Monday, as 11 out of the gauge’s 15 members rose. The rally came after the index suffered its worst week since 2008.

Investors last week sold off after the government surprised the market with a tax package. Measures include levying banks, energy and telecommunications companies, and overhauling the pension system.

