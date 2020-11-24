(Bloomberg) -- Years of budget splurges on wages and pensions haven’t significantly improved the lives of all Romanians. The lack of a clear investment strategy has led to major inequalities in the society with tens of thousands of people living in poverty, especially in the north-east and the south-west of Romania. More than a decade after it joined the European Union, the country still ranks last in terms of access to decent toilets.

