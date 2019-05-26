(Bloomberg) -- Romania is holding a referendum that could put the brakes on its controversial overhaul of the judiciary, which is torpedoing relations with the European Union.

Like in nearby Hungary and Poland, officials from Brussels say the reforms curb courts’ independence, an allegation the government in Bucharest denies. The EU this month warned Romania, which currently holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, over the possibility of sanctions if it doesn’t reverse course.

It’s not just the EU that opposes the revamp. President Klaus Iohannis is behind Sunday’s plebiscite, which takes place alongside elections for the European Parliament. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have turned out since 2017 in a bid to halt the reforms.

Voters are being asked whether they agree with an amnesty and pardons for corruption, and whether the government should be allowed to continue approving changes to the criminal legislation through emergency decrees. The referendum needs a 30% turnout to be valid.

“If it’s validated, it will give Iohannis a power boost to counter any attempts to dismantle the judiciary,” said Liliana Popescu, a professor at the Bucharest Political Science University. “If it’s not, he’ll also face a significant backlash because it would show peoples’ apathy ahead of presidential elections” later this year.

