Rome and Berlin Forecast to Get Much Cooler Weather This Week

(Bloomberg) -- After months of extreme heat across southern Europe, the continent is cooling down, with Rome and Berlin set for colder-than-normal temperatures over the next few days.

The mercury will drop to 5.8C (10.4F) below average in the Italian capital on Tuesday, while the German city will be 4.1C lower than the norm, Maxar Technologies Inc. said in a daily report. Temperatures will recover from the weekend, the forecaster said.

“Average temperature departures from normal range from 2C-6C below normal for southern parts of Germany, eastern parts of France, northern Spain and Italy during this stretch and come primarily in the form of cool daytime high temperatures,” Maxar said.

The cooler spell comes after extreme summer heat brought devastating wildfires, violent storms and flooding to the region. Global warming is increasing the intensity of such events, with the world’s hottest ever month recorded in July.

Red rain warnings were in place for southern Germany and parts of Switzerland, which could result in local flooding and landslides, according to the website of Europe’s network of national meteorological services.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.