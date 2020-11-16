(Bloomberg) -- With the coronavirus pandemic impacting everything from the global economy to geopolitics, leaders from government, finance and industry will address the world’s most pressing challenges at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum starting on Monday.

The four-day event will cover issues from the economic fallout of the pandemic and the logistics of vaccine distribution to the future of global trade and climate change.

Business and finance leaders taking part on Monday include Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group Inc; Chris Kempczinski, president and CEO of McDonald’s Corp.; and Ginni Rometty, the executive Chairman of IBM. They will be joined by political leaders and thinkers including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, former U.S Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

The summit begins at 8 a.m. New York time and continues through Nov. 19. More information can be found online at www.neweconomyforum.com. The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.