(Bloomberg) -- Mitt Romney became the first and so far only major Republican elected official to condemn President Donald Trump‘s decision to commute the prison sentence of Roger Stone.

“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” the Utah senator said Saturday on Twitter.

Trump on Friday issued a commutation for Stone, who’d been sentenced to three years in prison for witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone had openly lobbied for a pardon or commutation from Trump by touting that he had refused to cooperate with investigators looking into possible wrongdoing by the president.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, was the lone Senate Republican to vote in favor of removing Trump from office at the conclusion of Trump’s impeachment trial in February. Last month he marched with anti-racism protesters near the White House.

Romney’s outspoken behavior has led to him to be ostracized by the White House.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office had no comment on Saturday. Other Republican office-holders have also remained silent on Trump’s move in the Stone case, or have been supportive.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Friday said he supported a reprieve for the long-time political operative.

“In my view it would be justified if President @realDonaldTrump decided to commute Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense,” Graham said on Twitter Friday.

Stone, who came to prominence working on President Richard Nixon’s 1972 campaign, is actually 67.

