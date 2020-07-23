(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said he will vote against Judy Shelton, one of two Trump administration nominees to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

”I’m not going to be endorsing,” Romney told reporters Thursday. “I will be voting against it.”

Shelton, an informal adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016, is nominated along with Christopher Waller, a director of research at the St. Louis Fed. They both won the support of a majority on the Senate Banking Committee on July 21.

The two now require majority approval by the full Senate. If, as expected, Democrats vote in unison to reject Shelton’s controversial candidacy, her confirmation could be blocked by Romney and three additional Republicans voting against. No floor vote has yet been scheduled for either nominee.

