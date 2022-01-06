Ron DeSantis Says Florida Could Send Up to a Million Home Covid Tests

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will send out up to a million home Covid-19 tests, prioritizing nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Speaking in West Palm Beach Thursday, he said the second priority would be the state’s seniors generally.

DeSantis also reiterated his administration’s plan to release new testing guidelines, which will emphasize testing for those with risk factors. The Florida Republican has argued that widespread testing, including of asymptomatic low-risk people, is no longer needed and contributes to long lines and bottlenecks.

His approach puts him at odds with federal leadership and many school and corporate policies, which have emphasized widespread testing to contain outbreaks and protect others who may be at greater risk.

